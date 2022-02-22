news, local-news,

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Braidwood this afternoon (February 22). Police were told, at about about 3.15pm (22 February), a Mitsubishi Prado was travelling west along Cooma Road, Bendoura - about 18km south west of Braidwood, and a Mitsubishi utility was travelling east along the same road when the two vehicles collided. The female driver of the Prado was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but she died at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified, and police are investigating it further. Read more: The driver of the utility - a 41-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to Braidwood Hospital for mandatory testing. Officers attached to Monaro Police District attended and established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit. As inquiries into the incident continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, or who has dashcam footage to come forward and contact Queanbeyan Police Station or Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/807d9a5c-5d66-4e8f-aa6f-7e22aaed631a.jpg/r1_0_736_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bendoura, police are investigating