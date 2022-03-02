Multiple betting: how does a Yankee bet work?

This article is in partnership with Neds.



If you are a beginner punter, then betting can be very complicated. This is especially true when it comes to the more complicated bets, like a Yankee bet.

A Yankee is a multi bet, which means it is slightly more confusing to understand.

Yankee bets are most often used in horse betting because it means you can place bets on multiple horses, however, it is used in multiple sports.

If successful, this type of bet can win you a lot of money, and you can calculate your winnings with the help of a Yankee bet calculator.

If you just start off with Yankee betting, you may even be awarded free bets.

We have compiled a "Yankee bet explained" guide for beginners, so you can place a Yankee bet with certainty.

What is a Yankee bet?

A Yankee bet is complex and allows for multiple wagers to be placed at the same time. It mainly consists of 11 bets of similar value placed on four different selections.

These 11 bets consist of six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold bet. In order to win money, two of the four selections need to be successful.

Why is it a good choice?

The benefit of this type of bet is that multiple bets increase your chances of winning. If two selections win, then you can win big money.

These bets also offer security, because even if one or two selections lose, you won't lose your stake.

The one downside is that the profit margin for Yankee bets is smaller than other types of multiple bets.

Keep in mind, your return on a Yankee bet depends on your number of winning selections and also the odds of each selection.

No single bets allowed

A Yankee bet does not allow for a single bet, so for each selection you make, you need to bet on at least two outcomes.

This is great if the selections have short odds. If you bet on these as a single selection, you will get a minimal payout.

How to place a Yankee bet

It is very easy to place a Yankee bet. Most online bookmakers offer this option, and you can use a Yankee bet slip to place your bet. The odds offered by the bookmaker will influence the Yankee bet cost.

Before you start placing bets, it is good to understand the sport that you are betting on, as well as the rules of the bet. This will make you feel more confident in your selections.

It is possible to place an each-way Yankee bet. An each-way Yankee will double the number of bets you can place, as well as the initial stake.

This may seem confusing, but there are lots of online guides that will help you with each-way betting.

Yankee vs Super Yankee bet

A regular Yankee bet offers four selections, but a Super Yankee (also known as a Canadian bet) bet offers five, which brings your total of bets up to 26, not 11.

It works similar to a standard Yankee, but you have to make one additional selection.

The following bets are included in a Super Yankee bet: 10 doubles, 10 trebles, five four-folds and one five-fold. You only require two winners out of your five selections, which improves your chances of winning.

Super Yankees are mostly found in horse racing but are not as common as the traditional bet in other sports.

Permed Yankee bet

A permed Yankee bet is even more complicated and covers more than the Yankee or Super Yankee. A permed Yankee bet consists of five or six selections in different events.

This means that five individual bets can be placed on different sports. It brings the number of bets to 55.

How to work out Yankee bet winnings

Calculating your payout from your selections winning is made easy by using a Yankee bet calculator. If you want to go old-school, you can also work it out yourself:

Convert fractional odds into a decimal odds format by dividing the top number by the bottom, and adding one.

For doubles, trebles and four-fold, multiply the decimal odds of all relevant selections together and then multiply that number by your initial stake.

Key takeaways

Now that you have a better understanding of Yankee bets, you should be able to understand why they are so popular amongst sports betting fans.

This multiple bet has lower risk and increased opportunities to win, and can be applied to almost any sport.

With your new knowledge, you should feel ready to place your first bet, you may even get free bets credited if you join a new online betting site. But always remember to play responsibly.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

