Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Full steam ahead as Brigadoon Special takes off once again

DU
By Dominic Unwin
March 23 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundannon train station will welcome the Brigadoon Special on April 2. Picture: file

Momentum is building ahead of April's Bundanoon Highland Gathering and it just became easier for people to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.