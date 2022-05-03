Queanbeyan rep slams government as teachers prepare to go on 24 hour strike on May 4

Teachers across the state will go on strike for 24 hours on Wednesday May 4.
Teachers Federation Queanbeyan Organiser Waine Donovan said the NSW government "hadn't done anything to address the ever increasing workload."
NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the Premier has failed students, their parents, and the teaching profession.
"Acting on uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads was the only way to stop more teachers leaving the profession, attract more people into the profession and address the teacher shortage crisis," he said.
"If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need.
"That the Government is pursuing a new Award that seeks to impose a 2.04 per cent salary cap, with no change to the crippling working conditions experienced by the profession for a three-year period, is contemptuous.
"At a time when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent and predicted to grow, this would constitute a cut to teachers' real income.
"Acting on uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads is the only way to stop more teachers leaving and attract the people into the profession we need to fix the shortages."
Mr Gavrielatos said the profession was left with no alternative but to act.
"One of the most fundamental roles of a government is to ensure there is a qualified teacher in every classroom with the time and support to meet the needs of each child," he said.
"The teacher shortage has created a crisis in our classrooms. As of February, there were a total of 2383 permanent vacancies across 1251 schools in NSW.
"Government report after government report has stated the main reasons why people don't want to enter the profession and why teachers don't want to stay in the profession are unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries.
"The solution to the teacher shortage and its causes, unsustainable working conditions and uncompetitive pay cannot be addressed nor resolved in the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC).
The Government's own regulations effectively prevent the IRC from addressing the causes of the teacher shortage. Its own regulations will result in a predetermined outcome consistent with the government's 2.5 per cent salary cap."
Teachers Federation members from the Southern Highlands and Tablelands have been directed directed to rally in Macquarie St, Sydney at 9am.
A strike will take place in Queanbeyan at the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall at 9 am.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News.
