Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Queanbeyan Palerang 2022 Heritage Award winners revealed

By Newsroom
May 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Queanbeyan Palerang 2022 Heritage Awards were held on Saturday 30 April at the Braidwood Museum.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.