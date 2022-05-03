The Queanbeyan Palerang 2022 Heritage Awards were held on Saturday 30 April at the Braidwood Museum.
The awards are given each year in recognition of the community's ongoing contributions to the conservation, education, and promotion of built and human heritage across the Queanbeyan Palerang area.
This year we received a record number of applications across three categories, with many high-quality heritage works in the running.
The Restoration of a Residential or Commercial Heritage Building award went to Joanna Nikolic for 4 Alice Street in Queanbeyan. The original California Bungalow was completely rebuilt and restored.
The winner of the New Heritage Building or Adaptation of a Heritage Building or Heritage Garden award was Douglas Taupin for his garden at 71 Cameron Road, Queanbeyan. The garden at the heritage home has been extensively re-worked with exemplary heritage values.
The recipient of the Promotion or Contribution to Heritage award went to Create Collaborate Collective Inc. for the exhibition Connee-Colleen - Queanbeyan Character.
The Highly Commended recipients for each category were:
Restoration of a Residential or Commercial Heritage Build
New Heritage Building or Adaptation of a Heritage Building or Heritage Garden
Promotion or Contribution to Heritage
