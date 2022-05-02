Batemans Bay Boars coach Matt Ryan says his side's effort is there, they just need to find consistency after a 32-12 loss to the Hall Bushrangers at Hanging Rock Oval.
The Boars were forced to play the majority of the second half with just 14 men after a player was sent off after a fight.
Ryan said his side was in the game at that point, but struggled to build momentum while a man down.
"We were well and truly in the game at half time, but we were on the wrong end of the penalty count which was affecting our ability to push hard and gain momentum," he said.
"Once we got the red card that became even harder. The effort was definitely there for the full 80 minutes, but sometimes effort alone doesn't get you across the line."
Ryan refused to blame the red card for his side's lost.
"We weren't leading at the time or in a dominant state or anything, so that incident was far from the reason for the loss," eh said.
"It's always disappointing to lose, but there were a lot of circumstances around the game. The red card was one, but we also had several last-minute pullouts from the squad.
"I was reasonably happy with the effort the players put in, and in most instances they did keep calm under the pressure. We weren't disappointed in the players at all, just disappointed with the result."
Hall's win kept them undefeated in the early going of the South Coast-Monaro competition, but Ryan feels his side isn't far off the level required to play finals.
"I think Crookwell and Bungendore look to be the benchmarks again this year, but Hall is working their way towards that group," he said.
"I wouldn't say they're far better than us at this point, the difference is they seem very settled both on and off the pitch.
"Whether we can find that, and also play catch up effectively, will be seen over the coming weeks.
"There's a few things we need to tidy up, but that will come on the back of consistency and a stronger team identity.
"There are a lot of new faces in this side, so everybody's still figuring it out.
"We've got a really quality squad if we can put it together, so we're not hitting the panic button just yet."
Batemans Bay will face another tough test next weekend as they travel to Crookwell to take on a strong Crookwell Dogs side on Saturday, May 7.
