Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Boars 'not hitting the panic button' after home loss to Hall

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated May 3 2022 - 5:59am, first published May 2 2022 - 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay fought hard, but couldn't make up for the loss of a player in a 32-12 defeat at the hands of Hall. Photo: The Hall Bushrangers RFC

Batemans Bay Boars coach Matt Ryan says his side's effort is there, they just need to find consistency after a 32-12 loss to the Hall Bushrangers at Hanging Rock Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.