Data from camping platform Hipcamp, has revealed that there was a 33 per cent increase in campers in Queanbeyan over the Anzac weekend this year, compared to 2021.
Nature lovers can book camping with tents, caravan park, glamping, cabin and farm stays through the online platform.
There were also 40 per cent more camping experiences in the region booked for the Easter long weekend, compared to 2021.
Hipcamp general manager James Ho said camping in tents were the most popular service booked for the Easter period.
He said there were different factors which influenced the surge in stays, such as more properties and locations in the area available to book from the site.
The pandemic has also played a role.
"[The] pandemic caused a shift in preferences where camping stays became more appealing to Australians," he said.
Registered campers through the platform have increased across the country by more than 450 per cent since 2019.
Hipcamp numbers reveal that the week leading up to Easter was the platform's biggest booking week across the country.
The most bookings in the camping service's history in a 24 hour period were made on Holy Thursday (April 14) .
I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
