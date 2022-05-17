Queanbeyan Palerang Council considered two items at the Ordinary Meeting on May 11 about the NSW Department of Education's compulsory acquisition of land for the purposes of a high school in Bungendore.
Councillors noted the proposed Majara-Gibraltar precinct site presents many challenges and there are strong opinions both in favour and against. Some councillors believe it is not the correct site, however this is not a view shared by all councillors.
Council noted the gazettal and completion of the compulsory acquisition of land by the Department of Education for the proposed Bungendore High School and authorised the CEO to progress the delivery of a new office building, pool and community facility and provision of land for the Abbeyfield housing proposal.
As part of the compulsory acquisition process, Council is entitled to be compensated for the loss of the land and buildings acquired by the Department of Education and for costs associated with moving Council activities and services from current locations.
Importantly, Council is now in a position to negotiate with the Department of Education about items that were not included in the current compensation process; which includes the Majara Road Reserve and the Library.
Council staff will now proceed with preparation of a development application for the construction of the proposed new administration building in Gibraltar Street, Bungendore and the design and approvals for the construction of the new pool at the Bungendore Sports Hub.
Council will also negotiate for shared use of Mick Sherd Oval by the high school for their sporting activities, if and when required, ensuring that access for sporting clubs and recreational user groups is maintained.
Council said it remains committed to ensuring the plans for the specialised accommodation services provided by Abbeyfield are not compromised by this project and will continue discussions regarding the suitability of the northern section of Majara Street for their proposed development.
The Bungendore high school proposal is a NSW Government state significant development, and Council is not the consent authority. The development application process is in progress and can be viewed on the NSW Major Projects website at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/new-high-school-bungendore
