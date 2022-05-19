Bedervale is a heritage National Trust listed homestead built in 1842, flashforward 180 years and the farmland is looking a little different.
Not only will you find cattle and sheep dotted around the homestead, but also tiny homes.
Advertisement
Situated in Braidwood, Bedervale is a working grazing property with scenic views of the town, Mount Jillamatong and the coastal range.
The homestead was acquired by Sonia Horan and her family 10 years ago.
"Prior to that, my father had been here since 1972 and he took over from a friend of his, so we're the second family to own the property," Ms Horan said.
Ms Horan runs historical tours of Bedervale for tourists and was previously running it as a bed and breakfast.
"It still has all its contents from the 1840s to 60s, it's kind of like a living museum," she said.
However, the family found themselves struggling to make ends meet during years of drought, which forced them to look for alternative sources of income.
"We were getting no income from the farm," Ms Horan said.
"We did an agritourism course and one of the other girls had two Tiny Away houses and said they were just awesome.
"When the group came through Bedervale they said the house was way too valuable to actually have guests staying in, they suggested that it'd be better to get the guests out of the house and just use it for tourism."
Ms Horan and her family decided to take on two tiny houses in 2019 and said they had been practically booked out ever since.
"It provides a wonderful extra source of income," she said.
The family is now working with a company called Tiny Away, whose tiny homes are built in Australia and designed in Singapore by their sister company Big Tiny.
Using a profit-sharing arrangement landowners earn up to 45 per cent of rental revenue.
The tiny houses are provided for free with the landowner responsible for keeping them clean and connecting them to power and water.
Advertisement
"People just love the whole tiny experience," Ms Horan said.
"I've had lots of people come here and when they've done a double booking I've said they can stay in the house instead.
"They could stay in this beautiful four-poster bed with a view and have an ensuite bathroom but they go no, no, no, we want the tiny house."
Ms Horan said the tiny houses were most popular among younger people who she believed were increasingly interested in minimalist-type movements.
"In the 70s I used to find that when people came to tour through the house you used to have to worry about people stealing antiques and stealing stuff out of the house," Ms Horan said.
Advertisement
"Whereas now people don't steal because they're right into minimalism so they don't actually want antique furniture."
Ms Horan said her property now attracted history buffs as well as those interested in potentially acquiring their own tiny home.
"People are desperate just to try them out, even have a night in them to experience it and then think about whether they would want to live in them," she said.
But for many it's not just the historical and tiny living aspects that make the experience, it's also the rural landscape.
"People look out the window and see a cow walk past and they really pee their pants and just get so excited," Ms Horan said.
Advertisement
"One lady, she saw a calf being born in the front paddock, it was just the most memorable thing."
Ms Horan said maintaining a historical property was a lot of work but it was worthwhile.
"I'm not sure who in the next generation is going to take it on but hopefully somebody will because I think once you get to a certain stage it becomes so amazing that people have to look after it," she said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.