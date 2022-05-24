Jerry Nockles officially concedes as Eden-Monaro backs Labor, Kristy McBain

Liberal contender Jerry Nockles officially conceded Eden-Monaro late on Sunday as election results continue to clearly favour Labor incumbent Kristy McBain.
Dr Nockles was endorsed as the Liberal candidate only six weeks out from the federal election, with an eye on overturning the ultra-slim majority held by Labor.
Ms McBain claimed victory in the 2020 byelection with a margin of less than one per cent.
Current results from the Australian Electoral Commission tally room have that margin now out to 16 per cent.
"The result in Eden-Monaro is clear and I have offered my congratulations and warmest best wishes to Kristy for the term ahead," Dr Nockles said in a statement Sunday evening.
"I offer her my support, and as has been my habit over a long period, I will assist her and the people of Eden-Monaro to the best of my ability.
"I am very proud of the effort of my campaign team and supporters. We have conducted a positive campaign that reflected the confidence and optimism of the thousands of people I have spoken with right across this magnificent electorate over many years.
"I am extremely proud that we have maintained our honesty and integrity.
"At all times I sought to look forward and focus on opportunities, not to look backwards and focus on the person.
"I sought to speak to the hope that burns brightly within our wonderful community, not heighten their anxiety; and I sought to generate concrete solutions, not present endless problems. This is what genuine representation and positive leadership looks like.
"As someone who loves this country and our democracy with passion, and who has been prepared to die for the values underpinning it, I am once again humbled and heartened by the peaceful and dignified transition of power in this, the best country in the world.
"The Morrison government has led Australians magnificently through some of the most challenging times in our nation's history - as the din of political opportunism and criticism subsides, this immutable fact will remain.
"We will continue to face challenging times ahead and I wish Kristy and the Albanese government every success."
Ms McBain addressed her supporters on Saturday night at a post-election event at Club Sapphire Merimbula, saying she would be be "very very proud" to be a part of an Albanese Labor government.
"The biggest thing that I wanted to do was to make sure that this time around there would be no doubt in anyone's mind who had won the seat of Eden-Monaro.
"We have taken what was an ultra marginal seat and hopefully landed in safe seat territory," she said to much applause.
