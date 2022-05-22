Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has engaged experienced consultants Judith Stubbs & Associates to prepare an Affordable Housing Strategy for the region.
Judith Stubbs and Associates have prepared housing strategies for Bega Shire Council, Shoalhaven City Council and a number of other councils.
Advertisement
"We've heard from many community members and advocates for people in need, that affordable housing is a real concern. This was raised again at our most recent community meeting in Braidwood," Mayor Kenrick Winchester said.
"By preparing an affordable housing strategy, we hope to identify the specific challenges in our local government area and work with everyone involved including housing providers, community groups and other agencies which provide a range of social or crisis accommodation. It is important that all levels of government collaborate to address this national issue."
The project will be undertaken in four stages:
The project will begin in May and is expected to be complete by December 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.