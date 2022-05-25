Why would you see a radiologist

This is a commercial partnership with Mermaid Beach Radiology.

Some people may already be diagnosed, whereas other diagnoses are more challenging to detect. In this case, the doctor will enlist the expertise of a radiologist to conduct diagnostic imaging tests.

Even if the patient has been diagnosed, the doctor can still send the patient to a radiologist to see the progress of the disease.

At Mermaid Beach Radiology Gold Coast, you will be in good hands with Australia's first 3T Quantitative MRI and Spectral CT in private practice.

What is a radiologist?

A radiologist is a specialised field of medicine in which radiographers conduct diagnostic imaging tests and consults with the physician as an expert.

They collect the data from either the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or Computerised Tomography (CT), analyse it and together with the physician, work out the appropriate treatment.

They essentially take pictures of the inside of your body to detect or diagnose and ultimately assist with treatment.

They use the following apparatus to do so:

X-ray machine

CT scan

Ultrasound

MRI

PET Scan

The benefits of going to a radiologist

Going to a radiologist can save your life. As it is a highly specialised field, they are able to detect problem areas, diseases and progress of diseases more accurately than physicians.

Getting an accurate diagnosis or an accurate depiction of how far along a disease will result in the person receiving the appropriate treatment, and this can make a big difference in a person's chance of living.

Getting a routine screening and imaging test is beneficial, and at Mermaid Beach Radiography on the Gold Coast of Australia, you will be in expert hands.

When do you need to see a radiologist?

You are most likely going to need to see a radiologist after your physician has told you to do so. Radiologists are who the physician goes to when they need an expert opinion on a diagnosis or specialised treatments.

Mammogram - Radiologists can screen for early signs of breast cancer or tumours.

Ultrasound - This uses sound waves to detect a number of things like a fetus, specific cancers and more.

Echocardiogram - This is a type of ultrasound that detects heart-related issues.

If you have broken bones and it needs further inspection.

If you have torn muscles and it needs further inspection.

They can detect blocked arteries and other vessels.

They can detect foreign objects in the body.

To see what the progress is of certain diseases.

What you can expect

Depending on the reason for your visit to the radiologist, your appointment can be over in a few minutes or it can take a few hours.

It is important that your physician consults with you as to what you are seeing the radiologist for, as you may need to stay away from certain foods and beverages before your appointment.

Getting this far in your medical journey does not have to be scary and impersonal. Get to know what you can expect when visiting the radiologist.

Procedures you can expect

If you are going for an X-ray, it is usually not a long procedure. Often over in minutes. You are either laying down or standing up while the machine takes a two-dimensional image of the inner structure of your body.

If you are going for a CT scan, you are lying on a bed that is surrounded by a circular machine. It takes a more detailed image of the inside of your body, specifically your organs and bones.

If you are going for an ultrasound, the radiologist uses soundwaves to take images of the areas such as your womb or heart.

If you are going for an MRI, you can expect to have images taken of your organs and tissues. You will normally get an MRI to take images of your brain, spinal cord, torn ligaments or tumours.