Business, community and government leaders across the Canberra-Goulburn Archdiocese are warming up for the challenge as the temperature drops.
More than 130 leaders will give up the comforts of home for one night to provide hope and help to those experiencing disadvantage.
This year, the Vinnies CEO Sleepout will be held at the National Portrait Gallery on June 23. It is a key fundraising event raising critical funds to assist people at the risk of or experiencing homelessness in the community.
"This year we are aiming to raise $800,000 to support the delivery of our services in ACT and surrounding regions from Goulburn down to Tumut, from Lake Cargelligo to Merimbula, and from Temora across to Batemans Bay," said Phillip Jones, Director Fundraising, Marketing and Communications of the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn.
"Homelessness and associated risks are a complex issue, and our community has been impacted by a range of challenges, including housing affordability, cost of living pressures, the pandemic, and more.
"We've seen an increase in demand for our services and the need to reach this target has never been greater."
Also, each year, a group of committed participants are selected to be ambassadors of the CEO Sleepout to highlight their continuing support and commitment to the cause.
Here are some reflections from our 2022 Vinnies CEO Sleepout champions, some of whom have participated for over a decade.
