The Warriors took control of the game after their second try but could not convert, as the Blues defended set after set in their own half, until the Blues' Atunasia Tupou forced his way through a number of Warriors to find the line, and again it was an 18-point game. Soon the visitors were in again, as the Blues five-eighth showed the accuracy of his boot, Campese sent a high kick in front of the posts and teammate Tristan Eldridge made short work of it.