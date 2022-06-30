5 main causes of injuries in the workplace

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.



Injuries in the workplace or due to work are unfortunately common - the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) estimates that in 2017-18, the latest year for which these statistics are available, more than 560,000 people suffered a work-related injury or illness.

Not all injuries are reported, so it's difficult to get a totally accurate picture. However, SafeWork Australia publishes statistics based on the number of serious claims for work-related injuries.



Serious claims are accepted worker's compensation claims arising from circumstances where the injury or illness has caused an absence from work of at least one week. From the latest of those statistics, from 2019-2020, we can get a picture of the five main causes of injuries in the workplace.

Physical stress to the body

The most common cause of injury in the workplace, leading to a huge 37 per cent of all serious claims, involves physical stress to the body of some type.

This category comprises a variety of illnesses and injuries, from traumatic injuries arising out of a single incident through to medical conditions that develop over a period of time. Some examples are:

single-incident musculoskeletal injuries like a torn ligament or sprained muscle

repetitive strain injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome

other strain-based injuries like stress fractures

Hitting or being hit by objects

The second most frequent mechanism of injury in the workplace is incidents involving interaction with objects. These types of incidents resulted in 24 per cent of serious claims in 2019-2020.

Being hit by a moving object, such as a suspended load of material that falls, or a moving piece of machinery, caused 16 per cent of injuries that resulted in serious claims in the 2019-20 year. Hitting an object with part of the body caused a further 8 per cent of such injuries.

Falls, trips and slips

Accounting for a further 23 per cent of injuries in the workplace are falls, including from a slip or a trip over an object.

Common injuries arising out of a slip, trip or other fall include:

broken bones

torn or strained connective tissues - often ligaments or tendons

sprained muscles

in serious cases - spinal injuries

Frighteningly, Queensland regulators found recently that in 2015-2019 falls from heights resulted in 122 workplace fatalities or 13 per cent of all workplace fatalities in that period.

Mental stress

The rates of worker's compensation claims for psychological injury are increasing. In Queensland, claims of this type increased by 7.4 per cent in 2020-2021, compared to the 2019-2020 year.

In the SafeWork Australia statistical report, mental stress was documented as accounting for 8 per cent of serious claims for a work-related injury. While this might not seem like a large percentage, there were 120,355 serious claims in that year, meaning there were over 9,620 claims based on mental stress.

Common psychological or psychiatric injuries sustained at work include:

post-traumatic stress disorder

anxiety

depression

Vehicle collisions

Finally, the fifth most common cause of work-related injuries is vehicle collisions, which led to 3 per cent or around 3,600 serious injury claims in 2019-2020 in Australia.

This figure relates to injuries sustained as a direct result of a vehicle accident, involving any type of vehicle including cars, trucks, planes, quad bikes, or boats.

Together, these top five causes of workplace injury accounted for 95 per cent of serious claims for workers' compensation in the 2019-2020 year.

Avoiding injury

As discussed above, there were as many as half a million workplace injuries in Australia in a single year, which is a pretty confronting statistic. So let's quickly look at five ways to minimise the risk of workplace injury, identified by Worksafe Queensland.



They are:

good work design, taking into accounts factors like the demands and complexity of tasks, systems of work, and communication of expectations

safe work environment

appropriate training and supervision for workers

clear safety policies and procedures

a strong safety leadership and reporting culture