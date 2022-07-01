How do roads & public infrastructure get maintained?

There is nothing more aggravating than an area with unmaintained roads. Not only is this dangerous for our communities, but it can really devalue an area to a great extent.



If you have not noticed any poorly maintained roads in your area, then there is clearly an entity managing this well. Today we are going to look into how highways and public infrastructure are maintained and why this is so important.

Dilapidation reports

The average citizen would not know what a dilapidation report in Melbourne is, but they have a critical role in our society. Simply put, a dilapidation report is something that is continuously gathered to take a snapshot of any given area. This means that council maintenance professionals can access these visual reports and see what areas need a closer inspection based on their dilapidated state.

In the event that public infrastructure is damaged and reported by the public, images can be brought up from this location and a team sent out when this damage is confirmed through the report.



Dilapidation reports can really streamline the maintenance process and save an in-person visit to the site in question. Dilapidation reports are also incredibly valuable in assessing damage to roads are natural disasters. Private entities that own land, roads and public infrastructure may also choose to engage a company to conduct dilapidation reports.

Innovative materials

Everyday roads are not made from the same materials these days, with many local councils incorporating sustainable practices. There are some roads being laid with recycled materials like used cartridges and recycled plastics.



This eliminates the need to use virgin materials, and it keeps used cartridges and other potentially dangerous materials out of landfills. These roads have been proven to endure significantly well, with greater strength than standard materials.

Using new, improved materials like this has created a greater standard of quality and environmental efficacy. These practices will also maintain existing roads, and in future, most roads will be made using recycled materials.

Maintenance schedule

Most local councils are responsible for freeways, major roads and arterial roads, and some non-arterial roads. Through routine maintenance and periodic maintenance, the roads are kept safe and functioning. Depending on the traffic, location, climate and other impacts, each road will have a different life cycle. As such, some major roads will receive more maintenance work than covered and less frequently used roads.

The most common maintenance work is resurfacing, which is a preemptive measure that avoids the more costly intervention of pouring new roads. Resurfacing (or resealing as it is often called) works to protect the road surface, which sits on top of the 'road pavement'.

Why is road maintenance a priority?

The conditions of our roads are absolutely critical to the smooth operation of a city. When roads are poorly maintained, individuals cannot get to work, children cannot get to school, and daily operations are impeded. Tourism and the freight network are also an enormous source of income for any given city, and roads will facilitate this. Metrics like livability and safety go a long way in forming the success of a city, which will also have a knock-on effect on the rate of migration.

If road maintenance lapses, then the overall cost can be far more significant when roads need to be rebuilt. This can also have a huge impact on a community with untold inconveniences experienced across the city.

