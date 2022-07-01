Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council is pleased to see the NSW Department of Education making progress on the Bungendore High School project following the release of an updated design with updated artist impressions for the new school.
The revised design has taken consideration of feedback on the State Significant Development Application (SSDA) lodged by the Department of Education for the new school.
During the public exhibition of the SSDA, Council expressed some concerns primarily around parking and transport matters; the type and style of fencing between the school and Mick Sherd Oval; building scale; building materials; and amenity.
The updated design was presented to a recent workshop or QPRC councillors, including Mayor Kenrick Winchester.
"The high school facilities are very important to the many families that live in Bungendore - and in that respect, we are pleased to see the NSW Government has committed the budget for this project," he said.
"Now that the compulsory acquisition of the land has been completed, Council is progressing the joint use agreements of surrounding facilities as well as negotiating for the necessary compensation to allow us to replace the Council facilities in Bungendore that will cater for the town's growth.
"We look forward to local students starting their new high school year in Bungendore in 2023."
