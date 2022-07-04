The weekend's deluge put a real nail in the coffin for the majority of weekend sport.
However for four teams in the South Cast Monaro Rugby Union league, they were able to push on and play some strong matches of rugby.
The third place Jindabyne Bushpigs took on the fourth place Crookwell dogs, while the first place Bungendore Mudchooks battled it out against the second place Hall Bushranges.
For Jindabyne it has been a run of complete domination in recent weeks.
The side has consistently blown teams right off the field, with nothing changing this weekend in their match against Crookwell.
Protecting their home ground, the Bushpigs cruised to a 44-3 victory, in a match that never looked like an even fight.
The game meant even more to the home side as it was their 2022 Charity Day, with the teams playing to raise funds for 'Hearts in Rugby Union'.
The Jindabyne Rugby Union Club managed to raise a total of $33,700 at the auction of the special edition jerseys.
In the other match of the weekend the Bungendore Mudchooks continue to remain undefeated as they narrowly escaped the strong Hall Bushrangers, 17-12.
It was a very heavy paddock as the sides took to the field in a quality match.
It was neck and neck the full way, in what was easily the Mudchooks toughest outing of the season.
However, a brilliant last second breakaway allowed the team to score on full time to win and remain undefeated on the season.
Bungendore, Hall and Jindabyne all remain extremely close in the standings as the Bushpigs will look to end the Mudchooks undefeated run next week.
The match between the seventh seed Batemans Bay Boars and sixth seed Taralga Tigers was postponed to a later date as a result of ground closure and heavy overnight flooding.
The fifth seed Cooma Red Devils had the bye.
Competition Ladder - Round 12
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
