DNA collectors helping find missing persons head to Queanbeyan

A familial DNA collection program being undertaken to assist detectives with investigations into historic missing persons cases will continue next week with Queanbeyan among the sites included.
Last month, pop-up collection centres were established in Bourke, Broken Hill, and Dubbo, where family members of missing persons provided DNA samples for comparison against profiles of all unidentified bodies and human remains on hand in NSW.
The samples are taken via buccal swab and are only compared against missing persons databases in Australia.
Further centres will be established at Albury, Griffith, Wagga Wagga, and Queanbeyan, from Monday July 11 before the program visits a number of locations in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong next month.
Missing Persons Registry Commander, Detective Inspector Glen Browne, said strong turnouts at collection centres in Nowra and Merimbula in 2021 were encouraging, and urged further people to come forward.
"I can't stress enough how important sample numbers are with respect to the success of this program, so it's crucial we see as many family members of missing persons come forward to assist ongoing investigations," Det Insp Browne said.
Friday July 15 2022
11.00am - 4.00pm
AXIS Youth Centre
Corner of Campbell and Park Streets, Queanbeyan NSW 2620
