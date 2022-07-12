Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

My enduring love affair with Braidwood

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Tuckwell, aka the Flower Fairy, arranges flowers in a plastic vase outside the public toilets in Braidwood Memorial Park. Picture: Tim the Yowie Man

There's something about Braidwood that keeps luring me there.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.