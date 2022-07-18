Styrofoam Industries will expand with a new plant in Queanbeyan thanks to a NSW Government grant.
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall has announced the $640,000 grant from Round Two of the NSW Government's Regional Job Creation Fund.
"Styrofoam Industries is a family business that manufactures and supplies high quality polystyrene products to the building and construction industry right across NSW," Mrs Overall said.
Styrofoam managing director Sarbjit Johal said the grant enabled the business to construct and install its new production line in Queanbeyan.
"The economy is booming in Queanbeyan. There is more happening here than in Sydney," Mr Johal said.
"Once operational we will employ 32 new staff and will be able to provide materials for up to 20 new homes per day."
"We are a small family business and this means so much to us," Mr Johal said.
The company has already started working with local businesses to supply their product. The new Queanbeyan facility will include a ring production line, procuring boiler, gas infrastructure to get the equipment running and a transport and delivery facility that will allow this business to meet the increasing demand.
"I am pleased to have been part of this," Ms Overall said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the NSW Government's $140 million Regional Job Creation Fund is on track to create over 6,500 new direct jobs in regional NSW by helping businesses expand production and provide incentives to move operations to the bush.
"The Regional Job Creation Fund continues to attract new investment from businesses and enable economic recovery across agriculture, manufacturing and tourism industries and ensure they continue to thrive now and into the future," Mr Toole said.
"This fund allows businesses to fast-track their growth plans, expand their operations and creates a solid base for job creation in regional NSW.
Under the Regional Job Creation Fund, eligible businesses could apply for grants to support the purchase of new equipment, expand facilities, create new iconic tourist experiences and visitor attractions or relocate businesses from out of state to regional NSW, which will lead to the creation of new jobs.
For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/RJCF.
