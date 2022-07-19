Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

'More bang for your buck': Rising rent in Canberra forces tenants across the border

By Sara Garrity
July 19 2022 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'More bang for your buck': Rising rent in Canberra forces tenants across the border

Rising rent prices across Canberra regions have forced tenants to look across the border to Queanbeyan, tempted by the area's affordability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.