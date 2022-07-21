Choose the right listing agent with these 7 tips

This is branded content.

Selling your home is a big deal, and it pays to have an experienced real estate agent on your side. You want someone to help you get top money for your property, minimize your stress and get everything done promptly.

But how do you choose the right agent? There are a few things to know before going for an agent. One of these is knowing the track records of your potential agent or even the average commission for real estate agent in your location. If you're wondering how you can go about choosing the right listing agent for the sale of your home, here are seven tips:

1. Look for an exceptional one

Don't just look for an agent. Look for an exceptional one. It's important to consider that the right listing agent isn't simply a good communicator but a great one.

A great communicator will know how to help you sell your home and get it sold quickly and efficiently by targeting buyers who're most likely to buy it, getting their attention, and effectively marketing your property in all the right places.

2. Interview more than one agent

If you're lucky enough to get a few agents interested in selling your home, interview them all and ensure they're willing to do as much work as possible on their own before handing over the reins.

Ask them if they're willing to meet with you at your home (in person) and give a tour of the neighborhood (also in person). You want someone who isn't just looking for a quick sale; an agent who'll work hard for you has no problem doing all these things by themselves first.

3. Be a tough interviewer

When you're interviewing an agent, ask them questions about their experience and marketing plan. Ask them how they'll market your home and what strategies they'll use to get it sold quickly, and if they're going to disclose the sale price. You can also ask how much commission they charge and if it's negotiable.

You should also find out who their references are and call them. If you have trouble reaching these people, this could be a red flag that the agent isn't trustworthy or ethical.

4. Call their references

Call the references. Be sure to ask the agent's references if they're happy with their experience working with the agent and if they'd recommend them to others.

If you use an agent who isn't a part of a referral network, then it'd be excellent to give them a call before hiring them. It would help if you also asked for several referrals from past clients so that you could speak directly with people who've used that agent's services and get feedback directly from them.

5. Ask them if they're willing to work with your schedule

If you're currently working a full-time job, or if you have other responsibilities that prevent you from being available to meet with an agent during regular business hours, make sure they understand this. An excellent real estate agent will work with your schedule and be willing to hold a brief meeting on the weekend if needed.

They should also be able to answer questions via email or text during off-hours and provide feedback so that everything goes smoothly when it comes to the time for them to show your home.

6. Ask for their marketing plan

A good listing agent will have a solid understanding of how to promote your home, and they'll understand the process from start to finish. This includes knowing what resources are available, how much time and effort it takes to market your home, and which tools will help them achieve their goals.

You want an agent who knows exactly how they plan on getting potential buyers through the door so that when you move forward with an offer, you aren't spending time questioning whether or not the agent made the right choices along the way.

7. Find out about their commission

A listing agent's commission is a significant factor in choosing one, but it's not the only one. If you're looking to sell your home quickly, then it makes sense to choose an agent who charges a low commission.

But if you want to find out about the process more thoroughly, then you might want to look for someone who charges a higher commission. Other factors can affect how much your agent charges. In some cases, they may be willing to work with your budget or give you advice on how much money it would cost to do certain things around the house.

Conclusion