Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

'Bonfires of burning animals': Highland and South Coast dairy farmers warn of foot and mouth disease outbreak

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Southern Highlands dairy farmer Bill Smillie paints an apocalyptic picture of what a foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak really looks like.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.