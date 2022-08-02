Commanders desk: Join the men and women in blue

Are you looking for a career change? Or not sure what to do after leaving school?
Why not become a police officer.
Some of the benefits of a career as a NSW Police Officer are the opportunities and job security.
Your first year
As a probationary constable, you will be partnered with a Field Training and Assessment Officer (FTAO) for the first couple of months. The FTAO will be your 'shadow', as well as guide and assist you through everyday and follow-up jobs. An FTAO has undertaken a specific training course and is aware of the study requirements of probationary constables.
Your ongoing training will be monitored by a local Education Development Officer (EDO) who assists with all aspects of your work and study. You can expect to be exposed to a wide range of jobs and situations in your first year.
Duties and incidents
Some of the things you will be involved with include:
Every shift will be a new experience as you respond to emergencies, prevention of crime, anti-social behaviour and contributing to a safer community for all.
Officers are rostered according to the operational needs of the command they are attached to.
Shift lengths can vary from eight to 12 hours and are based on a six-week roster block.
Your day is based on an 8-12 hour roster, depending on your Police Area Command (PAC) / Police District (PD) front line demands.
Placement opportunities (PAC/PD rotation)
Recruits at the academy can nominate five (5) preferred locations for placement. We endeavour to employ officers at the preferred location, but the NSWPF must first meet operational field requirements, which will influence final placement.
You should be prepared to work anywhere within NSW.
Promotional opportunities
Officers are eligible for merit-based promotion to the rank of sergeant after seven years of service. Opportunity also exists for eligible senior constables to be appointed to the rank of leading senior constable.
Equal opportunity
The NSWPF is an equal opportunity employer. We value a variety of cultural backgrounds which enhance the organisation's language skills and cultural sensitivity of the NSW Police Force. Regardless of your height, gender or cultural heritage, the NSWPF guarantees equal employment opportunity for all.
Uniform and equipment
All uniform and standard issue equipment are provided, including the new Integrated Light Armour Vest (ILAV) and D ring thigh holsters.
Officers carry a range of issued appointments including:
Technology forms an integral part of the issued equipment including body worn video cameras and mobipol mobile policing devices.
For more information about joining the NSW Police Force click here.
