Braidwood Central School competes in Southern Tablelands Science and Engineering Challenge

By Louise Thrower and Alex Oliver
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:36am, first published August 6 2022 - 8:00pm
Turbines were powering up, bridges were being built, bionic hands appeared and a Mars rover chugged along a track.

