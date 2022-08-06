Turbines were powering up, bridges were being built, bionic hands appeared and a Mars rover chugged along a track.
It was all hands on deck on Friday, August 5 when 90 students took part in the eighth annual Southern Tablelands Science and Engineering Challenge. The event is organised and run by Rotary clubs from across the area and conducted by the University of Newcastle.
Goulburn's Veolia Arena was abuzz as the eager youngsters competed in eight activities designed by the University of Newcastle.
They included building a balsa wood bridge, a bionic hand, an earthquake resistant tower, electrically wiring a city and other logic problems. At the end of the the students gathered for the spectacular destructive testing of the bridges and award of prizes and certificates.
The students are encouraged to work as a team, discussing, designing, constructing, testing their activity and operating it to obtain a point score. Each activity is scored for the Challenge.
University of Newcastle science and engineering challenge team leader, Chris Hendry, said the event endeavoured to showcase an aspect that wasn't traditionally seen in schools.
"We think our program is incredibly important," he said.
"Based on our data and anecdotal evidence from our university partners, the Challenge has a positive impact on students' subject choices."
It is also designed to promote interest in maths and science and give career pathways into those fields.
Six High Schools from Goulburn, Crookwell, Yass, Braidwood and Harden-Murrumburrah took part in the day. They were presented with a certificate of participation.
This year, Yass High School took out the Challenge
Volunteers from the region's Rotary Clubs and Engineers Australia were among those who helped out on the day.
The event was sponsored by Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Engineers Australia, the Institute of Surveyors NSW Inc, Southern Region Land Engineering, Gunlake Quarries, Marulan and the Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
