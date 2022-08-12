Braidwood farmer finalist for Landcare farming award

Anticipation for the 2022 Australian Government Landcare Farming Award is growing, with the complete list of finalists for the prestigious award announced.
Pioneers in landcare-led sustainable agriculture from across Australia will come together for the winner's announcement at the 2022 National Landcare Awards on August 24.
A fifth generation beef cattle farmer from Braidwood is one of the finalists.
Martin Royds is passionate about working with nature, building resilience by increasing soil carbon on his land.
To build knowledge regarding sustainable farming, he has partnered with multiple organisations, and associations with Aboriginal leaders, and runs experiential training from his property "Tombarra".
Landcare Farming Project Manager Angela Hammond said she was thrilled to see such a wide variety of projects reflecting the ongoing growth of Australia's landcare-led agricultural movement.
"Australian farmers and graziers are enthusiastic landcarers, and the diverse range of finalists for this year's Australian Government Landcare Farming Award showcases the incredible breadth of work happening in the agricultural industry," she said.
"Innovative Landcare-led agricultural practices are paving the way for Australia's sustainable farming future. Many of this year's finalists have made a lifelong commitment to transforming their properties into the land management success stories they are today.
"I hope their work can inspire other primary producers around the country to follow their lead and join Australia's flourishing and innovative sustainable farming movement".
Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said that the Australian Government was proud of their ongoing support of the prestigious award which highlighted Australian farmers' commitment to improving sustainability in agriculture.
"Australia is a leader in sustainable agriculture, and this award allows our farmers to be recognised for their fantastic achievements on a national stage," he said.
"Each one of these finalists has taken a different approach to sustainable agriculture, but all are overcoming unique challenges to show that when we improve land, soils, vegetation and biodiversity, we create a stronger, cleaner and greener agriculture industry."
