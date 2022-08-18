The dermal discussion: What is Laser Genesis?

It can often feel like the terminology of skincare moves even faster than the treatments themselves. With skincare treatments, peels, injections, creams, and the plethora of other products and services that aim to provide a more appealing complexion, the process of taking care of your skin has become more granular and targeted than ever before, and that's a fantastic thing.



This means that people can target the specific blemishes and skin texture changes that they'd like to have control over in ways that are more directly helpful than many of the options available even a decade ago.



However, it also means a lot of new names, and more of a need for research to find out exactly what is going to be the most effective for you.

So, when situations like this arise, it's good to have easy sources of information available, which is where this article comes in.



With Laser Genesis becoming a more popular service across a large portion of the globe, there's a lot to learn and discover about this treatment for those that may be seeking alternatives to their current skincare processes.



So, what is Laser Genesis, and what are people looking to achieve when they seek it out?

What is Laser Genesis?

Put simply, Laser Genesis is a laser treatment that aims to assist with skin conditions commonly associated with or stemming from ageing, sun damage, and environmental factors. This treatment is considered minimally invasive in comparison to some other comparable treatments, which is part of why it has begun to grow in popularity.

How does Laser Genesis work?

Once the laser has been prepared, it is used to lightly penetrate the skin's surface, gently increasing the heat of the upper dermis. This is where the skin's collagen is stored, with the heat stimulating collagen regrowth in a very natural way.



This should improve the skin's quality and texture, whilst also reducing the appearance of conditions like rosacea through the treatment of dilated capillaries and broken blood vessels.

Does Laser Genesis hurt?

For most people, Laser Genesis tends to actually be described as quite pleasant and relaxing. The laser used isn't particularly invasive or powerful, and therefore the actual sensation of the procedure is more akin to a warming sensation than a burning or irritating one.



As a matter of fact, thanks to the minimal chance of negative reactions, Laser Genesis is often paired with other forms of skin treatments during the same sessions, such as a Vascular Laser.

How long does Laser Genesis tend to take?

With it being a relatively simple laser procedure, all things considered, you might be surprised at just how quick a Laser Genesis appointment can be. In many cases, a full Laser Genesis appointment will take less than half an hour, which has led to it being referred to as a "lunchtime treatment".



There's no specific recuperation time, and you will be able to drive yourself home afterwards. So, if you're looking for an easy treatment with a busy schedule, a Laser Genesis treatment may be the choice for you.

What is Laser Genesis targeted towards?

Laser Genesis may be used to target a wide array of potential skin conditions and ailments. However, as with any treatment of this kind, certain kinds of treatments are going to be more beneficial for some conditions than others, and Laser Genesis is no exception.



The conditions it is most commonly used to treat include skin texture changes, wrinkles, fine lines, enlarged pores, and redness. It is, in general, considered a skin rejuvenation treatment, and therefore, aims to improve the overall look and texture of skin which may have experienced damage.

