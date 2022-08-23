Oh no, not again. Seriously?
They were the words running through my mind when I gazed upon it.
Two little red lines.
You're kidding.
The slight, but persistent cough I'd picked up on the Friday should have given it away but last time I had aches for days so I'd dismissed it.
But the five minute walk down Mittagong's main street that left me breathless caused enough alarm to crack open the box of tests I had stored away.
Bugger.
This is my second bout of COVID-19 after contracting it in Lithgow during the Omicron summer. My bad for going to a pub maskless. What followed was a week's worth of shivering, sweating and coughing.
This time wasn't quite as bad as the first, but I was bedridden for three days.
One of the most fascinating (read: alarming) things about this virus is the degree to which if affects different people. While thankful I didn't require a ventilator, it still knocked me for six.
The worst thing is I can't help but wonder if it is was of my own doing.
Months ago I had my third shot booked in when I had to cancel due to a cold. I never got around to rescheduling, maybe I thought it wasn't urgent or I was just being complacent.
After all, 2020 and the great toilet paper horde seems like a lifetime ago. Even 2021 has faded from memory. No matter how many cases we get consensus seems to be that a return to any sort of restrictions, much less an actual lockdown, would be futile.
People are just so sick of COVID. No really, people are sick.
Most of us are perhaps a little too eager to banish COVID-19 to the history books but the reality is it's still here. For every mild case there is one like mine and people are still dying from this thing, 13,362 to be exact.
At any rate, getting COVID Mark II has reminded me of the importance of staying on top of my vaccinations and wearing a mask.
Those over 30 can now get their fourth dose. That may seem like a lot but our former Primer Minister gave himself more jobs than that.
So for all you out there who like me have gotten a bit too complacent, the fight isn't over. Let's keep getting jabbed and masking up.
