Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Queanbeyan children's author Mistie Dal Molin to release 'Little Bear's Big World' series

Updated August 23 2022 - 7:12am, first published August 22 2022 - 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local childrens author and mum, Mistie Dal Molin. Photo: Supplied.

If you're on the hunt for an engaging and not-too-long bedtime story, local author Mistie Dal Molin has you covered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.