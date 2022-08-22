Braidwood Times
Goulburn Dirty Reds work hard for minor premiership with victory over Queanbeyan Whites

By Chris Gordon
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:30am, first published August 22 2022 - 7:29am
It was as tough as a final round should be with both sides cancelling each other out for most of the first half, but Goulburn eventually stamped their dominance on the game with a 24-12 win over Queanbeyan Whites away from home.

