Braidwood CWA knitting away for charities

The Braidwood CWA has swelled to nearly 40 members amid strong charitable efforts.
Association president Margaret Shea said the branch now boasts 37 members and everyone was active in the creation of a quilt to commemorate 100 years of CWA in NSW.
"Each Member has completed a square for this quilt and there have been squares added in memory of dear members who are no longer with us," Ms Shea said.
CWA Awareness Week is starting on September 4 and running till September 10 with the Braidwood branch holding a display at the Library.
"Although our Quilt is unfinished it will also be on display," Ms Shea said.
She said the branch would be donating a copy of the book 'The Women who Changed Country Australia' by Liz Harfull to the library, with the book written to commemorate 100 years of CWA of NSW.
Then on September 5 their will be an open day at the CWA Rooms.
"We would like to welcome people in the community to either call in to say hello or join us for a cuppa during the day," Ms Shea said.
"We will be at the rooms from 10am until 3pm and look forward to seeing you."
Ms Shea said one of the branch's proudest achievements was its sponsorship of education grants to Year 6 students in the region.
The $250 grants are presented to bright young people heading into Year 7 and application forms are available through the schools, while home-schooled students are also eligible to apply.
"Last year three local students who applied for these Grants were successful," she said.
The CWA held a market stall recently where the weather was kind and strong proceeds were raised on the day.
Following the market, members have been busy knitting 'Joey Pouches', small lined bags needed in the rescue of baby animals.
The branch presented 24 of these bags to a member of Braidwood's Native Animal Rescue Group (NARG) on Friday, August 19.
Continuing community and charitable efforts, 10 knitted and crocheted rugs along with a number of beanies were shipped to the people of Lismore who were impacted by terrible flooding.
"All 14 branches in the Southern Tablelands group contributed many items towards this project, bringing some comfort to the people who received them," Ms Shea said.
