A driver has escaped apparently uninjured, after their car rolled several times on the Kings Highway at Clyde Mountain.
Emergency services were called to the incident near the local landmark Pooh Bear Corner about 11am Monday (August 29).
Advertisement
It is understood the car rolled several times before landing on its roof. Fire and rescue, rural fire service, paramedics, and police were all in attendance.
The driver did not require transport to hospital, with paramedics reporting no injuries; one fire crew from Braidwood remained on scene to clean up debris, while police were awaiting a two truck for the vehicle.
The incident has since been cleared.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.