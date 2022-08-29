Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

No injuries reported in Kings Hwy rollover, Clyde Mountain

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
August 29 2022 - 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGHWAY ROLLOVER: Police, paramedics, and fire crews have responded to a car rollover on the Kings Highway at Clyde Mountain. Picture: Leone Fabre

A driver has escaped apparently uninjured, after their car rolled several times on the Kings Highway at Clyde Mountain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.