Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Things to consider about your aged pension before joining taking on a grey nomad lifestyle

By Noel Whittaker
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More grey nomads are hitting the roads around Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

As the number of retirees grows and international travel becomes more problematic and expensive, there is a surge in the number of grey nomads travelling Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.