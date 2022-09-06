Fewer houses with backyards and more apartment blocks: Australian towns could soon get a makeover.
Regional Australia has experienced a surge in migration post-COVID as people swap city life for a tree change.
While it may be good news for local economies, housing new families and professionals poses a problem.
Problems one regional planner saw coming as early as 2020.
Wingecarribee Shire Council strategic outcomes executive manager Michael Park said NSW's Southern Highlands was experiencing growth even back then.
"It was pretty clear when we were developing the strategy that even though [state] forecasts were only six months old at the time, they were wrong," he said.
Located just over an hour's drive south of Sydney, the Highlands has long enjoyed a reputation as a country escape and retirement haven.
But like many areas in regional Australia, the Highlands is facing the challenge of accommodating new arrivals as well as existing residents.
Wingecarribee council's 2020 housing strategy showed the population could increase to more than 56,000 people by 2041 from 2016 levels of 49,000.
NSW Government predictions in 2022 have that figure closer to 70,000 - 14,000 more.
An hour south in Goulburn and you find a similar trend, up from 31,808 in 2022 to 40,204 by 2040.
Between 2011 and 2021, four local government areas on the NSW South Coast grew faster than the national regional growth rate of 11 per cent.
A pattern across popular regional hubs is emerging. The question is, what comes next?
August 2022 saw some movement from the NSW government in the form of the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
Goulburn Mulwaree and Wingecarribee Shire were among 23 regional council areas eligible to apply for $120 million worth of funding.
Those with an expected growth of 3000 people in the next decade could apply for infrastructure or housing subdivisions funding.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole described those numbers as 'growing pains', a sentiment shared by Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker.
"This means we can move forward at a quicker pace," he told the Goulburn Post when the fund was announced.
"There are certain councils that are really struggling [to convince people] to come and work in their areas ... It's imperative that we fast track infrastructure."
Wingecarribee council's Michael Park said deciding what kind of infrastructure to focus on was crucial.
"Creating a greater mix is really important for a number of reasons," he said.
"One, because we know our housing needs to change. We're having more and more lone person households, couples without children etc.
"Yet if you look around you largely see large houses on large blocks on land. We know we need to provide choice for people.
"We're not planning on huge amounts of apartment buildings but in the appropriate locations apartment buildings will be a part of the housing mix in the future.
"It's definitely something that's a big issue in terms of making sure we're providing housing diversity in a way that's in keeping with the character of the Highlands."
A report released by NSW Parliament in August highlighted an urgent need for more social housing. Yet another area of concern for councils to address.
Despite the many challenges ahead, Mr Park said the goal was simple.
"We don't want our existing communities to be burdened by new growth."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
