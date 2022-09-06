The Eurobodalla is home to the nation's newest mountain bike (MTB) club after foundation members voted to create the Batemans Bay MTB Club.
Newly elected club president Jamie Clout said the kernel of the club was sewn when the Mogo Adventure Trails grant was approved, legitimising the mountain bike trails in the area.
"The Adventure Trails changed the game," he said. "It's going to be spectacular and it made the idea of a club a real prospect."
The more than 150 kilometres of mountain bike trails to be created in the Eurobodalla gave a legitimacy to the sport in the region.
Already volunteers were unofficially working to maintain trails, but with no central organisation or body streamlining the work.
"It just didn't make sense to have a massive trail network that was formalised but not to have a formalised local rider group," Mr Clout said.
The Facebook group Batemans Bay MTB Riders was created in April 2021, with the hope of one day evolving into an official MTB club.
That vision came to fruition when 36 foundation members voted to form Batemans Bay MTB Club at their first official meeting on August 24 at Broulee Brewhouse.
"It was overwhelming," Mr Clout said, "everyone raised their hand to vote in favour of creating a club."
Mr Clout hopes the club will be able to hold events, run junior development and social rides as well as work in alignment with Eurobodalla Shire Council to upkeep trails.
Being a corporated group also allows for donations or assets to be given to the club. Already Batemans Bay Cycles and Moruya Bicycles have pledged support for the new club.
Mr Clout hopes making an official club will unite a subculture of people that have been operating unofficially on the periphery within society into a formal community group that is inclusive, building the presence of mountain biking within the community.
"It's a great sport," he said.
"Every time you put your feet on the pedals you're exercising without realising it because you are having so much fun.
"You get some air and suddenly feel like a kid again. You reconnect with your childhood on a bike and on the dirt."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
