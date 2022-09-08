Quad bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Bungendore

A crash between a truck and a quad bike south-east of Bungendore has left an elderly rider seriously injured.
About 11.30am yesterday Wednesday 7 September 7, 2022, an 82-year-old man was riding a quad bike south along Larbert Road, Larbert, about 15km north of Braidwood, when he was involved in a collision with a truck.
The impact threw the rider off the quad bike and onto the roadway.
The truck driver - a man aged 55 - stopped and rendered assistance and contacted emergency services.
The older man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance for head and upper body injuries before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
The truck driver was taken to Braidwood Hospital for mandatory testing.
As inquiries continue police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has available dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
