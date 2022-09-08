Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Quad bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Bungendore

Updated September 8 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quad bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Bungendore

A crash between a truck and a quad bike south-east of Bungendore has left an elderly rider seriously injured.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.