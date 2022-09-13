'Lucy' is Jim and Maureen Allingham's pride and joy.
The Sydney couple's affectionately christened 1928 Model A Ford, used as a 'yellow taxi' in the Great Gatsby film, drew plenty of admiring looks as it motored into the Goulburn Waterworks on Tuesday for a static display beside 86 other vehicles.
Mr Allingham restored the car from a wreck.
"When I salvaged it in 1968 from a backyard, it was overgrown with weeds and grass," he said.
The couple is among 300 people visiting Goulburn for the week-long 27th Model A Ford National Meet. Committee secretary Rob Taylor said 148 vehicles from around Australia converged on their base at the Goulburn Recreation Area for six days of activities.
The meet is held every two years and is sponsored by a state chapter each time, in this case the Model A Ford Club of NSW.
The sight of the Fords motoring around Goulburn and district has attracted smiles and strong interest.
Mr Taylor said organisers chose Goulburn for the "first class facilities" at the Recreation Area.
"It has all the services, including a cafe, function centre, parking for 250 vehicles and a campground," he said.
On Monday night, the Veolia Arena hosted a welcome event with canapes for 250 people. On Friday night, convention participants will attend a gala dinner there, with some dressed in period costume.
On Tuesday, participants took in a 'Cavalcade of Fashions,' featuring between the wars gowns, while the men enjoyed a technical talk about carburetors.
Locals will have ample opportunity to see the vehicles. On Thursday, owners will take part in a 'mandatory run' to Bungendore where community groups will host morning tea, and then to Braidwood for lunch.
There the Association is paying buskers to play music in the streets while Braidwood Historical Society members dressed in period police uniform will 'fine' people.
The vehicles return to Goulburn that afternoon and on Friday, will line up for another static display in Montague Street from 10am to 1pm.
Each afternoon, 26 Model As will visit Goulburn's National Trust property for a tour. In between, the visitors will hop on buses for tours of the Rocky Hill War Memorial and the city's historic landmarks. In between, they will me motoring around the district, including Taralga, Crookwell and Bungonia.
"We're having a great time," Mr Taylor said.
"Post COVID, everyone is just happy to see one another, especially as we couldn't hold the convention in 2020," he said.
The Model A is dear to their hearts. Henry Ford manufactured millions of the models between 1927 and 1931. It succeeded the popular Model T and came with new technology such as the four-calibre engine, three-speed gearbox and all-wheel brakes. Mr Taylor said it was built for comfort and speed and was affordable at 450 to 750 pounds, depending on the style.
Thousands of 'soft-top' Model As were flat-packed, exported to Australia and assembled at Geelong. But the hard-tops also proved popular.
"They're a lot of fun, easy to run and very enjoyable," Mr Taylor said.
The Goulburn meet has attracted sports coupes, roadsters, convertibles and sedans.
Organising committee member Ken Warburton restored a rare 1931 Model A Ford two-door deluxe sedan, which he says is the only one in Australia.
"I have 17 cars, including six Model As. I'm a definite tragic," he said.
He described it as a great meet with plenty to see around Goulburn, albeit a little chilly.
The meet ends early Saturday with a farewell barbecue breakfast.
