Dominic Perrottet, Andrew Barr discuss ACT border expansion plans

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated September 20 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:52am
Parkwood is currently on the NSW side of the ACT's northern border

The NSW Premier has given the green light for negotiations to start between the ACT and NSW about expanding the border in Canberra's north.

Local News

