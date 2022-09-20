Bushwalkers looking forward to spring/summer walk programme

The Batemans Bay Bushwalkers winter programme has officially come to an end.
All up, the club fit 18 walks over a 10-week period thanks to "many fine weekends" according to the club's publicity officer Peter Thompson.
"Even when the weather wasn't too kind, it didn't slow our members down," Mr Thompson said.
One of the programme's early walks, and a highlight of the season, followed the Giriwa and the Gari walking tracks around Burrill Lake.
"Both tracks hold great indigenous significance," Mr Thompson said.
"They are marked with signs detailing stories and information relating to more than 20,000 years of Aboriginal connection to the area.
"In its more recent history it was the site of a pine plantation and there are still exotic varieties of pine to be found there."
The Murramarang National Park was the location for many of the walks on the programme. Durras Lake featured in three of these.
"One had the Bay Walkers exploring the lake from top to bottom," Mr Thompson said.
"Starting at its northern extremity off Mt. Agony Road, the Bay Walkers followed the lake's edge to the sea.
"The lake was not open to the sea and recent rains had the lake overflowing, at times resembled a Louisiana bayou.
"It made for a damp, but very picturesque, walk."
The programme also provided some easy classic walking. A walk was led by club members who also volunteer at the Eurobodalla Botanical Gardens. They showcased the rebuilt tracks of the Gardens after the fires and gave some history of the Gardens. There was, of course, the obligatory coffee stop at the Mossy on Gardens Café afterwards.
"Another easy walk, on another perfect sunny Sunday morning, had the Bay Walkers trekking around Quandolo Island at Moruya Heads, the walk sensibly timed for low tide," Mr Thompson said.
"This backwater of the Moruya River was once a thriving port before the granite break walls of the river were built, and the walkers were shown the remains of the old harbour."
For the hardier, there was a 13 kilometre circuit hike, starting at the Mogood Lookout in Bimberamala National Park, heading down to cross the knee deep Bimberamala River lying in a deep valley between the Western Distributor and the Clyde Ridge Roads.
There were very lengthy up and downs before the walkers finally emerged back at the lookout to enjoy its 360-degree views.
Peter said the club had announced their programme for the fourth quarter of the year.
"It's a programme of 20 walks - two a week - and offers a good variety of walks," Mr Thompson said.
"Recently re-opened by National Parks, the Corn Trail walking Trail is back on the programme.
There are also two walks planned around the Potato Point area. The Batemans Bay bushwalkers have not walked in that area for a few years.
"There is pleasant and easy walking in the forest areas around Potato Point and south to Tarourga Lake and Brou Beach, and it will be good to get back there."
The walk up and around Pollwombra Mountain, west of Mogo, is also back on the programme. This walk follows tracks to the summit of Pollwombra Mountain and crosses stunning granite outcrops along the way.
A new walk for the Club is planned to the site of the old Belimba Mine near Nerrigundah. This walk follows the old route to the site of the mine, where unique features of the mining operations from the 1920s can still be seen.
"The upcoming quarter of walks caters for all levels of tastes and experience," Mr Thompson said.
"Fingers crossed for a continuation of fine weather."
