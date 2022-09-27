As the weather begins to warm up, snakes are slithering their way into public areas more regularly, but what can you do to protect yourself from these reptiles this Summer?
In the Shoalhaven, the three most common snakes found in someone's home or yard during Summer are Red Belly Black snakes, Diamond Pythons and Tiger snakes, according to owner of "Shoalhaven Snake Catchers," Shaun Armstrong.
Mr Armstrong has been catching snakes in the Shoalhaven for years and due to this, he has found these snakes to be the most common.
"Red Belly Black snakes are easily our most common call out," he said.
In terms of what people in the Shoalhaven should do if one of these snakes enter their home or if they see one out and about, Mr Armstrong has some tips.
According to Mr Armstrong, snakes are timid animals and are "more afraid of you than you are of them."
"They prefer to be left alone," he said.
"By giving them some space, they won't pose a threat."
Mr Armstrong said this is the best way to deal with snakes if you run into one on a bushwalk or out and about.
"The snake will most likely be going about its day just passing through," he said.
"Leave it be, wait for it to pass and you will be fine."
If a snake enters your home or yard, the first and most important thing to do is keep your pets and children away from the area, according to Mr Armstrong.
"At the end of the day, many breeds of snakes are deadly, including ones in the Shoalhaven," he said.
"If something like a Red Belly Black snake or Tiger snake enters your home, the first thing you need to do is keep your children and pets away from the area."
Mr Armstrong said it's important to do this as you are protecting your pets and children while also allowing the snake to feel "less threatened."
Another important part of dealing with snakes is to try and remain calm, with Mr Armstrong saying snakes will feel threatened if people are panicking near them.
"Snakes are far more afraid of you and usually are just looking for somewhere to escape," he said.
"I've seen in a lot of cases, the snake will eventually venture on and leave the home or yard."
Mr Armstrong said it's important to keep an eye on the snake from a distance to make sure you do not lose it in the house.
"It's important to see what the animal does and make sure you know where it is," he said.
"This way you know where the animal is and also able to direct the snake catchers to where to start looking."
Once all other steps have been taken, it is in the residents best interest to call a professional like Mr Armstrong to come and deal with the snake.
"We will come and safely remove the snake from your home or yard and relocate it to an environment where it will be safe," he said.
However, in a situation where you are bitten by a snake, Mr Armstrong says to remain calm and apply a pressure bandage.
"Make sure to mark on top of the bandage the bite location so the Doctor knows where to cut the bandage to obtain a swab for the VDK," Mr Armstrong said.
It is then important to dial 000 and remain as still as possible while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
Mr Armstrong said a mistake people often make is by washing the location of the bite and strongly recommended people do not do this.
"This will possibly delay treatment at the hospital, as washing will not give the Venom Detection Kits (VDK) a reading to identify what anti-venom is required for treatment," he said.
Shoalhaven Snake Catchers and Shaun Armstrong's snake adventures can be seen on his YouTube channel here.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories.
