A couple in their 60s and 70s are in Canberra Hospital after surviving a horrendous crash on the Kings Highway near Bungendore on Sunday afternoon.
The 17-year-old driver of the other car involved in the collision died at the scene.
Police said a 71-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife had to be freed from the wreckage of their Toyota Kluger before being airlifted to the hospital.
"They remain in Canberra Hospital suffering fractures. They are said to be in a stable condition," the police said.
The 17-year-old driver of the other car in the head-on collision, a Nissan X-Trail, died at the scene.
The road was cleared for traffic by midnight on Sunday.
Police appealed for people to slow down after eight fatalities in recent days across New South Wales.
"Please slow down, obey the road rules, drive to the conditions and be aware of your surroundings - including other road users," Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King said.
"Every day, we are forced to hand out fines, suspend licences and seize the vehicles of those who seem happy to put road-users' lives' at risk.
"We much prefer taking these actions than we do knocking on the front door of a home late at night to inform a family that they have lost a loved one," he said.
The Bungendore crash happened early on Sunday afternoon. NSW Police and emergency services attended the scene at 3.20pm.
Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had begun but no further information was to be provided at this stage.
The Kings Highway was closed in both directions with reports some drivers were being told to turn back.
Live Traffic maps indicated there was heavy traffic along the highway westbound for 20 kilometres until the Goulburn Road turnoff.
Bungendore Rural Fire Service said the collision occurred near the rodeo ground and an air ambulance had been on the scene.
It follows the death of a 10-year-old boy in a crash in the Hunter region on Saturday.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
