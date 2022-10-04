An incredibly beautiful exhibition has been launched in Tanja on the Far South Coast as part of a wider multi-faceted arts project called Regeneration Roadtrip.
The arts project, being run by Navigate Arts artistic director Louise Morris and a handful of local artists, has been taking place at locations between Canberra and Eden from September 29 and October 9.
An exhibition show titled Mortal Coils and Walking Shadows was launched on Friday, September 30 under a rainy sky at Navigate Arts in Tanja, which is nestled between Tathra and Bermagui on the Far South Coast.
The exhibition is being held in a beautiful old church which has become a multipurpose venue and creative hub for artists.
Ms Morris said the idea for the Regeneration Roadtrip came about two years ago from a group of artists "who all had something to say about our connection to Canberra and this beautiful part of the coast that we've had all our lives."
She said the exhibition was about accepting the here and now, adapting with nature, and caring for country.
Artists featured in the exhibition included Bpangerang woman Judith Nangala Crispin who lives in Braidwood, along with Briadwood artist Michael Simic, Murrumbateman artist Stephen Harris, Bermagui artist Joan Cornish, Tanja's Louise Morris, and Wallaga Lake artist Djirringanj man Warren Ngarre Foster.
Judith Nangala Crispin's artworks were mounted and scattered around the old church. She spoke during the launch about how she drew her inspiration from country.
"Talk to country, and the country will talk back."
"The moment you open your mouth and use your voice and you're willing to humiliate yourself in this way, you're willing to step outside the idea you have of yourself and put the country first and yourself second, something changes in you and in country as well," she said.
'Talking to country' allowed Ms Nangala Crispin to create the artwork she said, by finding animal cadavers while out on country.
"The animals are making this print not me. I'm just placing them there."
The cadavers were placed on light reactive paper and allowed to decompose, bringing fourth an incredible spectrum of colours. Surrounding the cadavers she placed wildflowers.
She combined this technique with drawing and printing and used photographic developers to bring out the details in each artwork.
"I had to let go of the way I wanted this to look and say if this is going to be a conversation with country I have to let country make some decisions," she said of her artwork.
Finally she created a high resolution scan of the final product so the viewer did not have to come into contact with any of the decomposing matter.
Music on the evening was performed by Michael Simic, who has also created a soundtrack as part of the Regeneration Roadtrip journey.
He said although he had come in earlier that day for a sound check with microphones and speakers set up, he decided to pare everything back for the performance.
He sung acapella and played his guitar to the audience who soaked in his every lyric.
He sung original music about inspired by the animals and bush around Braidwood, there were songs about fire and snakes. He also explored themes such as truth-telling in Australian history.
Mr Simic's full Regeneration Roadtrip soundtrack can be accessed online here.
The exhibition is open daily at Navigate Arts from 12pm until 4pm until Sunday, October 9.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
