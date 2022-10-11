St Peter's Anglican College Broulee has celebrated its 20 year birthday.
The school first opened to students in January 2003, initially with a total of 41 students and five staff.
Geography teacher John Fraser has been teaching since the school's inception, and spoke at the 20th birthday event at the school on October 7.
More than 150 alumni and past staff gathered together at the school to celebrate and share memories of their time at the school.
Mr Fraser said when the school launched on a sandy block of land out the back of a new development area in Broulee, the teachers did everything - cleaning bathrooms, vacuuming carpet, enrollments and administration all while trying to fulfill their most important responsibility: teaching.
Since then, the school has grown to almost 800 students from kindergarten to grade 12, with 90 staff.
School principal Darren McPartland said hearing the history of St Peter's gave him a new appreciation for the journey the school had come on, and the challenges the pioneering teachers faced.
"You realise how tough it is to start a school," Mr McPartland said.
"You are trying to sell a dream.
"The challenges they overcame to keep going is pretty special."
Mr McPartland said his highlight from the birthday event was seeing the smiles on the faces of former staff and alumni as they returned to the school.
"They were excited to be proud of their school," he said.
"It's always their school, it doesn't matter what happens.
"It holds a big part in many people's hearts."
Mr McPartland has great plans for the school to continue growing, especially in their connection with the community and environment.
"The greatest thing is the way we have connected with the community," he said.
He hopes that connection will continue as the school commences the next stages of their building project including, most notably, an indoor two-court gymnasium Mr McPartland hopes will be open and accessible to the community outside school hours.
"We want to keep building ourselves as a community resource," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
