Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Calendar Girls to open at Bay Theatre Players in October

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
October 11 2022 - 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Calendar Girls. Clockwise from centre left: Rowena Blewitt, Narrell Murdoch, Luna Gaia, Michele Whittle, Ruth Henderson, Jen Aspinall and Sam Haslam. Picture supplied.

Bay Theatre Players' (BTP) latest dramatic performance is in the final weeks of rehearsal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.