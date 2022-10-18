The artist behind an ongoing leadlight and stained glass exhibition at Bay Pavilions says it's a "privilege" to showcase almost 40 years of glass work in the Eurobodalla Shire.
Bill Mahoney, who runs Desired Glass in Batemans Bay, opened Bill Mahoney's Leadlight and Stained Glass exhibition on October 7, which will run for the rest of the month.
Mr Mahoney is also responsible for a number of church pieces, including some of those found in Braidwood church.
The exhibition details the work of an artist who has spent 36 years making stained-glass windows, glass pieces, mirrors, and jewellery first from his studio in Mogo, then his studio in Batemans Bay.
Mr Mahoney is largely self taught, and started his career from hit kitchen table in Alexandria in the early 1980s.
He then had a 'water-skiing incident' which caused some problems with his ears, a catalyst for his move to the South Coast in 1984.
Mr Mahoney, now 70, moved himself, his pregnant wife, and his young son to Mogo where he set up his first studio.
"That's when I started really focusing on doing glasswork," Mr Mahoney said. "I was always a maker, and it was such a good fit.
"I found the isolation down here ended up being one of the best things for my career."
Mr Mahoney soon bought a second-hand kiln which allowed him to start doing stained-glass windows.
"Basic leadlight turned into stained glass with the kiln, then it went to glass fusing, all these things started coming on to the scene," he said.
READ ALSO
For his first 10 years in Mogo, Bill was doing both retail and commissioned work. He now does mainly commissioned work, but still spends just about every weekend at the local markets.
"We've had to find where to generate work, but it's kept on happening," Bill said. "We've done markets, we've done a lot of church work and other commissioned work.
"One of the things I developed in Mogo was the concept that everything I sold, I made. The early important pieces were timber-framed mirrors because leadlight construction was ideal to fit in with that."
Bill's work features in many churches around the area using both traditional and Australiana themes. His work also features abroad, including commissioned pieces in Iceland.
"The exhibition is a combination of 36 years of work on the wall across 17 mirrors," Bill said.
"We were at Bay Pavilions for the opening, and we were fortunate enough to meet the manager. He talked about the wall being a space they wanted to use to show off local art, and that led to an opportunity for me to have all of October on the wall.
"There's a history of the works over many years - there's multiple pieces, and it's all work I'm proud to put on the wall. I'm quite happy with how it's turned out."
Outside of his art, Bill has built a "wonderful" life for himself on the South Coast. He has three grown children (Nathan, Daniel and Nadine) with his wife Christine, and several grandchildren.
He wanted to thank the people of the South Coast for supporting him and his art over the past four decades.
"It's been a wonderful experience," he said. "Thanks to my family for the support they've given me as well, they're all really wonderful people."
Bill's daughter Nadine Butler said she "cried" when she first saw her dad's exhibition.
"We're so proud," she said. "I get pretty emotion looking at what dad does because there's pieces of him everywhere.
"I can take my kids, and they'll be able to take their kids, to the church in Braidwood where my dad's done an eight-foot Mother Teresa.
"Dad loves what he does and he does it for the right reasons. He's been doing it for so long and putting in 1000 per cent effort - it's quite inspiring."
Nadine said she had memories of her dad skipping dinner and working in his studio well past 8pm.
"He worked a lot, but he was always there if we needed him," she said. "We used to have a little intercom to get him, and he'd come up those stairs so fast.
"I used to tell him to come up for dinner, but he just wouldn't come up if mum wasn't there. It'd be 8.30pm, but the time would just go because he was just enjoying everything so much."
Bill's son Nathan said his dad was "his hero".
"He made it doing what he loves with no regrets in life and gave us kids the best upbringing that we are so grateful for," he said.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.