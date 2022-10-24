Almost 200 cyclists are coming to Nelligen for a new gravel cycling race.
Clarkes Gambit is a two day overnight cycling race run by gravel race organisers Graveleur.
The company have previously run gravel races on the NSW north coast, and event director Mike Israel said the company was excited to be launching on the south coast.
"Gravel cycling is the thing right now - the current flavour," he said.
"It takes the best of both road cycling and mountain biking."
Clarkes Gambit has three different routes: a short course of 50 kilometres per day, a standard course of 75 kilometres per day and an elite race of 150 kilometres per day.
The routes were designed to provide a challenging ride while showcasing the beauty of the Eurobodalla.
"Batemans Bay has a history of big cycling events," Mr Israel said. "It's so scenic; so beautiful."
While the distances are not for the feint hearted, Mr Israel said Graveleur designed the event to be a fantastic social opportunity.
"We like to push the boundaries and we like it to be really social," he said.
The event centres around Nelligen's Steam Packet Hotel, with each of the races beginning and finishing at the pub. Registration includes dinner, entertainment and breakfast at the pub.
"We want to support local towns," Mr Israel said.
The event was named after the Clarke Gang of outlaws who terrorised farmers and travellers between Braidwood and Bega in the 1860s.
The race is on October 29 and 30, and will see 200 riders crossing Nelligen Bridge on the King's Highway at 8am on Saturday morning.
While traffic signs will direct traffic, motorists should expect delays if passing through Nelligen on Saturday morning.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
