South Coast production company Torchlight Media has been nominated for a prestigious Mumbrella Travel Marketing Award.
The award nod, for breakthrough destination of the year, is a coup for Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling.
"To receive recognition like this is wonderful because to be a regional film maker is challenging," she said.
Torchlight Media is one of a number of local companies representing film on the south coast.
"We've got an incredible skills set on this coastline all the way down to Bega and beyond," Ms Darling said.
"They're a phenomenal crew of sound recordists, directors of photography, producers, writers and copy writers."
Ms Darling is nominated with creative agency JimJam Ideas for the Delicious from Dawn 'til Dusk tourism campaign shot for Gourmet Coast Trail.
She said the South Coast film industry is working hard to establish itself as a player against production agencies based in Sydney and Melbourne.
"There's a lot of us living down here and we're all working really hard to get more productions happening locally," Ms Darling said.
She says regional companies automatically turn to production agencies out of Sydney and Melbourne when they should be relying on local talent.
"Clients in regional areas think they have to source creative direction or production from the cities," Ms Darling said.
"That's one of the hardest things."
However, this award nomination is further recognition that "we've got what it takes down here", according to Ms Darling.
"We can become a powerhouse because we can fill crew roles readily and easily and that saves productions a lot of money," she said
Ms Darling said the campaign would not have been achieved without local talent and crew who joined the four-day shoot across the southern coast from Batemans Bay to Eden.
"It definitely gave us an edge against our competition," she said.
In particular, Ms Darling said a picnic scene which was filmed at dusk at Mountain View Farm in Tilba, would not have been achieved without local talent.
"We had people from all over the community bring us everything for that scene. I just don't think that would have happened with an outside crew coming in," she said.
"Local insider knowledge and wisdom definitely helped us get this across the line, and ultimately led us to this award nomination."
Ms Darling said she leant on her crew of twelve for enthusiasm and local knowledge.
"We were able to have local faces be part of the campaign, which was really great," she said.
"We wanted it to be a sort of whimsical journey following a younger group and an older couple as they journey across the region on their chosen gourmet trail."
Also nominated for the Mumbrella Travel Marketing Award are big tourism players Fiji and Noosa.
"They are incredible competition, so to even be in the same room as them is great," Ms Darling said.
"Rebel Wilson is in the Fiji campaign so they would have had an epic budget compared with ours."
But Ms Darling's diary of a foodie campaign stands out because it's shot against the undiscovered beauty of the South Coast.
"The backdrop was absolutely spectacular," she said.
"I'm constantly blown away by all the hidden secrets that even locals don't know about. I think the initial concept of diary entries and following people across their own gourmet trails had its own whimsy, which was quite delightful for the viewer."
Ms Darling said the creative concept gave her the space as director to focus on landscapes not typical to tourism.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
