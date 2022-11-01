Braidwood Times
Bayside Meats & Deli win best ham in NSW

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
November 1 2022 - 2:22pm
The Bayside Meats & Deli team with their award winning hams. Picture by James Tugwell.

Batemans Bay has the best boneless ham in NSW according to the Australian Meat Industry Council awards.

