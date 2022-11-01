Eurobodalla's youth committee are campaigning to ensure the shire's young people are engaged and supported during October's Mental Health Month.
The committee met with mental health advocate and R U OK ambassador Glenn Cotter to workshop the different ways to check on your mates, before brainstorming some potential radio scripts.
Bega MP Michael Holland, another advocate for youth mental health, popped in during the day to offer his support.
A couple of the youth committee's older members - Jamie Hackett and Josie Wassell - two members of the youth committee - recorded a radio commercial raising awareness about mental health support in the shire.
Some amazing works were created and culminated in an exhibition complete with live music, a barbecue and guest speakers - Glenn Cotter and workshop participant, artist Sophie Heslop. Many works were sold on the day while others remain on display at Soul Space.
This event was made possible by funding from the NSW Government's Office of Regional Youth.
Eurobodalla's youth committee has been running for more than 15 years, giving the shire's youth an opportunity to bring their voice to local government and effect change meaningful to their demographic.
To learn more about the youth committee or register your interest, visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au/community/community-and-family-services/youth.
